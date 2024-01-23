2024 is already with us, and Argentine soccer clubs want to hurry to incorporate reinforcements for the start of the season, while they carry out the preseason. The competition to try to put together the best possible team is tight, and that is why the leaders and coaches do not rest.
Next, we will review the latest news and transfer rumors in the First Division, in the Argentine Professional League, which is scheduled to start this Thursday, January 25, although players will continue to arrive later. Come on.
“I spoke with Boca and I thank Román,” said Banega, admitting the interest of the blue and gold club, when he was presented by Newell's Old Boys. The talented 35-year-old midfielder wants to retire at the club of which he is a fan and close his career with a title.
Club Atlético Boca Juniors, which will undoubtedly be one of the great entertainers of the First Division, in the Argentine Professional League Cup and in the Copa Sudamericana, has just announced its second reinforcement: after the arrival of Cristian Lema, made official Kevin Zenonleft-handed offensive midfielder who arrives from Unión de Santa Fe. The operation was closed for a sum close to 3.5 million dollars for 80% of the pass, along with percentages of other footballers involved.
José López, former Argentine forward Lanús, expressly asked the Palmeiras leadership to be able to negotiate with River, since he does not have continuity in the “Verdao” and needs minutes to continue showing himself. Negotiations are reactivated at this time, although they will not be easy.
Paraguayan striker Alex Arce, top scorer in the Primera Nacional with Independiente Rivadavia, recently promoted to the Professional League, is wanted by San Lorenzo, which began negotiations to purchase a percentage of the pass.
After breaking it in Estudiantes (LP), left-handed offensive midfielder Benjamín Rollheiser, from River's youth team, was presented to Benfica in Portugal, which gave him a contract until June 2029.
The Uruguayan forward Matías Cóccaro, who knew how to have a great level in Huracán, will transfer his goals to Canada, since CF Montreal bought 90% of his pass. He already said goodbye to the “Quemero” club.
El Flaco, who emerged from the La Crema youth teams, joined the preseason last Saturday at the “Tito” Bartomioli facility, to return to the club of his loves with the aim of returning it to the First Division. He arrives from Institute.
