The name of the Galician attacker Óscar Pinchi (A Coruña, 27 years old) has been one of the first to be linked to Cartagena in this winter market that has not yet officially started, but is obviously already underway. Efesé, bottom of the Second Division and with many emergencies, is one of the teams that is in the greatest hurry when it comes to signing. On January 14 they play a real final at Cartagonova against Villarreal B and the ideal is to reinforce the squad before that date.

It does not seem that Pinchi is going to be one of those footballers who must arrive to raise the poor level that the albinegros have given in the first round. And his intention continues to be to stay in Turkish football, regardless of the fact that Manuel Sánchez Breis, Cartagena's sports director, has taken an interest in his situation.

«I have another season here. Afterwards, we'll see. I would like to continue playing outside. They are nice leagues and here in Türkiye I am enjoying them. “I'm going to incredible stadiums, competing with top-level players and all the clubs have well-known footballers,” Pinchi said a few days ago in an interview with 'La Voz de Galicia'.

The A Coruña winger, who last season scored 6 goals with the Mirandés shirt, is now beginning to take center stage at Rizespor, after a “complicated” first month to adapt and a subsequent calf injury that kept him out for six weeks. .

“If I had known that these experiences were like this, I would have left Spain sooner,” confesses Pinchi, who in this way practically rules out his return to Spanish football and a hypothetical signing for Cartagena. Belmonte and Breis, meanwhile, are still waiting for Mo Dauda and Aburjania to respond to their offer.