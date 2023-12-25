'The Babysitter' is the new sensation on Netflix. The Mexican series entered the aforementioned platform on December 24 and is already in first place in the top 10 one of the most viewed in several Latin American countries. This romantic comedy of only 10 episodes is under the direction of Carolina Rivera, who previously worked on well-known productions such as 'Luis Miguel, the series', 'Niñas mal', 'Against the ropes', among others.

Due to its dizzying success, in the following note we will tell you more about the actors who participate in the series and the characters they play.

Who are the actors and characters of 'The Babysitter' 2023?

1. Sandra Echeverría as Jimena

The renowned actress Sandra Echeverría is one of the protagonists of 'El niñero'. In the series she plays Jimena, an executive who needs help taking care of her children, that is when she meets Gabriel. Echeverría participated in famous productions such as 'Súbete a mi moto', 'El cartel de los sapos', 'Criminal Minds', 'La usurpadora', among others.

Sandra Echeverría as Jimena. Photo: Netflix

2. Iván Amozurrutia as Gabriel

The 28-year-old Mexican actor plays Gabriel, the other protagonist of the story, who will make Jimena question her opinion on gender roles. Amozurrutia debuted in acting in 2014 after several participations in 'La rosa de Guadalupe', as well as 'Enamorzando de Ramón', 'La Vengeance de las Juanas', 'Perfil False', etc.

Iván Amozurrutia as Gabriel. Photo: Netflix

3. José María Torre as Joaquín

The Mexican actor with Salvadoran roots is the one who plays Joaquín, Jimena's husband, who has not yet realized that she wants a divorce. Faced with this situation, Torre's character will desperately seek to recover her and her children, so Gabriel will be a great threat to him. The fashion designer also worked on a large number of fictions, including 'Salomé', 'Luz clarita', 'Carrusel de las Americas', etc.

José María Torre as Joaquín. Photo: Netflix

4. Diana Bovio as Brenda

Diana Bovio plays Brenda, Jimena's best friend and whom she supports for the long-awaited promotion at work. However, love was born immediately after meeting Gabriel. Bovio, who is 34 years old, previously acted in films such as 'Pobres divas', 'Until the wedding do us part', 'Mirreyes contra Godínez', among others.

Diana Bovio as Brenda. Photo: Netflix

5. Anthony Giulietti as Leo

Giulietti will play Leo in 'The Babysitter'. The young actor will play the youngest of Jimena's three children and is the one who will receive the most attention from Gabriel due to the series of pranks in which he finds himself involved. The new performer participated in films such as 'Silent Night' and 'Amor es amor', as well as other productions.

Anthony Giuletti as Leo. Photo: Netflix

6. Cassandra Iturralde as Sofia

Casandra Iturralde plays Sofía, Jimena's second daughter. During 'The Babysitter', the young woman finds it difficult to accept Gabriel; However, as time goes by she manages to do it.

Cassandra Iturralde as Sofia. Photo: Netflix

7. Alexander Tavizón as Santiago

Santiago is Jimena's eldest son and the one who has the best relationship with Gabriel, whom he sees as a masculine figure. Tavizón participated in various productions, such as 'My beloved inheritance' as well as the play Les Miserables.

Alexander Tavizón as Santiago. Photo: Netflix

What actors complete the cast of 'The Babysitter'?