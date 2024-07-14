Are you looking for a tablet for your daily activities or for school? The department store Sears, owned by Carlos Slim, offers tablets with discounts of up to 72% and free shipping so that you can receive your purchase in the comfort of your home. You cannot miss these unbeatable promotions.

Here we leave you some options and their specifications so you can find the perfect tablet for you, from models from Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and more, brands that offer quality in each of their purchases as well as advanced technology in all their items.

When choosing a tablet, users often compare screen size, depending on your use, choose a larger screen for entertainment and a smaller one for portability, memory and storage, battery life, operating system and more, so here are all the details of 4 tablets that stand out on the Sears website.

Q-touch V5 Plus Quad-Core 2GB 32GB 7″ Black Tablet + Gift

◉ Price: $1,399

◉ Processor: Quad-Core

◉ RAM: 2 GB

◉ Storage: 32 GB

◉ Screen: 7 inches

◉ Cameras: Rear and front 5.0 MP

◉ Operating System: Android (9th generation)

◉ Use: Perfect for storing and viewing photos and videos, ideal for daily use and schoolwork.

Lenovo 8″ Tablet Tb300Fu M8 3G+ 32Gb Blue

◉ Price: $1,999

◉ Processor: MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core

◉ RAM: 3GB LPDDR4x

◉ Storage: 32GB (expandable up to 32GB eMMC 5.1)

◉ Screen: 8 inch HD

◉ Cameras: 5.0 MP rear and 2.0 MP front

◉ Operating System: Android 12 (Go edition)

◉ Battery Life: Up to 16 hours of online video playback or 19 hours of web browsing

◉ Dimensions: 23.9 cm x 15.8 cm x 0.85 cm, weight 0.46 kg

◉ Usage: Ideal for entertainment, web browsing and learning for kids.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe+ 12GB 256GB Grey Tablet + Smart Book Cover + S Pen

◉ Price: $7,399

◉ Screen: 12.4 inches with WQXGA resolution

◉ Battery: 10,090 mAh (up to 20 hours of video playback)

◉ Processor: Exynos 1380

◉ RAM: 12 GB

◉ Storage: 256 GB (expandable up to 1TB with microSD card)

◉ Cameras: AKG sound quality and two built-in speakers

◉ IP68 Certification: Against water and dust

◉ Connectivity: Bluetooth, WiFi

◉ Box Contents: Cable, S Pen, guide

◉ Use: Entertainment, creativity, and productivity, perfect for an active lifestyle.

iPad 9 Combo + OYEEICE 10.2″ Case with USB Micro-B Keyboard Black

◉ Price: $6,399

◉ Keyboard: Magnetic detachable Bluetooth, ultra-thin and lightweight, with a range of 10m

◉ Multi-angle Stand: Adjustable to meet visual needs

◉ Apple Pencil Slot: Built-in stylus holder

◉ Protection: Case that protects against drops, bumps, dust and scratches

◉ Usage: Ideal for work, writing, watching videos, business, school and travel.