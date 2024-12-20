The winter market is about to fall and the Sevilla FC He is very clear about what his most imminent needs are. This week the offer from the red and white team to Juninho, Qarabag forward, to reinforce the team’s attack has emerged. The name of the Brazilian joins that of Ruben Vargasthe Augsburg winger wanted by Víctor Orta to respond to the demands of Xavi García Pimienta. Since Lucas Ocampos left, the Sevilla coach has been insisting on the need to add another winger to the squad, which has increased with Ejuke’s injury and the retirement of Jesús Navas.

In fact, the coach once again pointed out this Friday in the press conference prior to the Bernabéu match that “the winger position must be reinforced no matter what”: “When we return from the holidays, we will see how our squad looks. Except in the winger position which must be reinforced no matter what, Although I expect Ejuke training in mid-January, if there are departures, from there we will see the needs, or if a very good market opportunity arises. I know that the technical secretary is working on it.”

Questioned by JuninhoGarcía Pimienta did not want to get involved in the Brazilian, although he did not deny that there will be movements in the winter market: «When the market opens, things will happen. He is a player, the Qarabag striker, who I know scores many goals and who has a current contract with his club. We have a very important league match left the day after tomorrow, when we come back from the holidays there will be a whole month to evaluate the squad. There is a position that we must reinforce, which is as a winger, with the losses of Ocampos and Jesús, and about the rest I have nothing more to say.

However, to make these additions it is necessary for there to be some departure from Sevilla. García Pimienta has referred to the situation of Gonzalo Montielone of the players who were called to leave this past summer and who is back in the starting box this coming January. For the coach it would not be a drama if the Argentine remained in the team: «With Gonzalo I have never had any doubts. He is an international for Argentina, if he has not played more it is because I have considered that José Carmona has done very well. He is a player that I have in mind, in my head, that there were possibilities that he would come out in the summer, but when the market closed he was just another player. If he stays there is no problem. The other day he played 85 minutes and due to a blow to his knee he had to leave, on the day of the Metropolitano he gave everything he had. I am delighted with him. “I’m not going to say if he’s going to play or not, because I don’t know, but if he stays he’s going to have an excellent level and I wouldn’t have any problems with him.”