He Sánchez-Pizjuán he prepares for the last game of his legend Jesus Navas in the temple of Nervión. This Saturday’s match against Celta, in which Sevilla FC needs the three points to stay comfortably in the table and even look up, will be tremendously special for the palace, the club and a fan base that is going to throw itself with his idol. The coach, Garcia Pimientahas confirmed that Navas will have minutes on his most anticipated day. Beyond the tribute, because he is well and in a position to contribute to his team.

«I’m not going to say if at the beginning, but Jesús Navas He is going to play against Celta. I would like it not to be the last game and for me to have minutes at the Bernabéu. “He deserves to say goodbye to a scenario like that,” explained the coach, who in his appearance this Friday wanted to make it clear that it has been fortunate for him to be able to coach the Sevilla youth squad: “The only thing I can say is that I have Thought many times, I have had the great fortune of training Jesús Navas. I have seen him as a player and as a person and I have been amazed,” Pimienta commented.

“If you are 39 years old and everyone has spoken well of you, you are a great footballer and a great person,” he added about his captain’s immaculate career. Regarding the unalterable future, Pimienta assures that «I have lost the hope of convincing Jesus to wait until the end of the season to retire, you are making a very important effort. Before Atlético he did not train, he had significant pain in his hip and did not play. “He has earned the right to decide when to retire,” he insisted, recalling that at the end of this year Navas will hang up his boots, just after the clashes against Celta and Real Madrid.

«I would love for Navas to stay close to the first team, doing what he likes. After the holidays I would like to talk to him and ask him what he wants to do. “I would like him to stay close to the first team,” added the Catalan coach.









A García Pimienta who also admitted that «On a professional level, he is the best player I have ever coached. The career he has had is no coincidence, that everyone speaks well of him and that he is applauded in all the stadiums. Against Celta I think he will be at the highest level, He is going to give his best version the minutes he is playing. When the game starts, the opponent does not forgive and I have no doubt that Jesús will be at his best level.

Yes indeed, There will be no special situations, such as the option of letting him take a penalty when he has never taken one: «It would depend on him, but I think he would not take a penalty. I don’t think he’s thrown many in his career. We have to keep in mind that it is a league game and it is very important to win. The minutes that Navas plays is because he is qualified.

Finally, he revealed the message from Navas to the squad: «The message of Jesus is very clear and that we are all privileged to wear the Sevilla shirt. He is very grateful to all of us who now belong to his family and that every time we visit this shirt we have to defend the shield as he has done throughout his career,” concluded the Sevilla FC coach.