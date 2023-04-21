Big Brother, Gordon Summer, Andy Summers, Steve Copeland and Alexander Pechtold are watching you, with a pilot with monitoring box.

Ht CBR will start a new pilot this summer to keep an eye on you. Let’s explain that in context. This is a pilot of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management plus the Victim Support Fund. In this pilot, 20 motorists have a box in their car and that box is a bit like Every Breath You Take by The Police. It sounds well-intentioned at first, but when you think about it, it’s also a bit scary.

Before all keyboard heroes climb into the pen and say that they are left-wing hobbies, it is the VVD (Daniel Koerhuis) who made the proposal and the room that accepted it.

What does the monitoring box do?

The box follows everything you do with the car. Every breath you take, every move you make, every appointment you break, every step you take: the system monitors it.

Then what is it for? Well, in the article strangely enough, it is not referred to, but it is probably about the traffic asos. In the Netherlands there seem to be people who are not called Koos Spee or Leo de Haas and who behave antisocially on the road.

The boxes will be installed this summer in 20 cars. Then they follow those three months as one 80s British New Wave band. All data is sent from the box and therefore does not go through a message in a bottle. In this way, the 20 guinea pigs can be monitored. Incidentally, the CBR keeps an eye on you, not so much the police. So you don’t have to worry about being alone in the car.

Tackling traffic jams more effectively

Alexander Pechtold (less known as Roxanne at the weekend) expects that the results of the pilot can be shared next year. It is not only about the technical findings of the pilot, but mainly about the legal possibilities and especially the privacy legislation. If you go for a cup of tea in the sahara, they can see it. In doing so, they are really watching you to see you make a mistake, not because they can’t stand to lose you.

The purpose of the monitoring box is to be able to tackle the really serious traffic offenders more effectively. Just like the reintroduction of the alcolock, this is a way to make the roads safer. Whether you walk across a zebra crossing or over the moon.

