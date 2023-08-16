A pilot of the Chilean airline Latam died of heart failure during a flight between Miami and Santiago de Chile. It was the same airline that announced the death of its employee, who had been in service for 25 years. With a press release, Latam Airlines Group announced that flight LA505 on the Miami-Santiago route had to land at Tocumen International Airport, Panama, due to a medical emergency of one of the three command crew members. The man’s death was confirmed after the plane made an emergency landing at the Panamanian airport. The company specified that «all the safety protocols necessary to safeguard the life of the pilot concerned were followed during the flight. After landing and after receiving assistance on the ground, unfortunately the pilot died.

From a conversation recorded and then broadcast between a passenger and a nurse who was on board and assisted the pilot until the end with three other health workers, the health care worker spoke of a “horrible experience” and underlined the lack of “necessary supplies or sufficient to perform a good resuscitation».

From the story of a second passenger came the reconstruction of the dynamics and times of the accident. The flight took off from Miami at 11pm and only 40 minutes later did the pilot ask if there was a doctor on board. “Later they told us that we would land – she says – because the pilot was feeling ill and when we arrived they asked us to evacuate the plane because the situation had worsened,” said the other witness. Finally, concluded the woman, “we got off the plane at one o’clock and they took us to many hotels that were full. We were 300 people and we couldn’t all stay in one hotel. We got in line, the experience was horrible».