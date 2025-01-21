Between Rome and Florence is a unique place that seems to have stopped in medieval times. Known as “the town that dies”this little corner hidden between hills and surrounded by a sea of ​​fog is one of the most beautiful in the Lazio region. To check it, just cross on foot the bridge that reaches Civita di Bagnoregio and marvel at its views. Located in the province of Viterbo, beyond its beauty, it is known for being the place in Italy that is in constant battle with time.

The town trapped in time

Here time stops, since it is not even possible to hear the bustle of the cars. It was founded more than 2,500 years ago by the Etruscans and became an important cultural and commercial center during the Roman era. Later, during the Middle Ages, its moment of splendor came, as it was the time in which much of its historical and cultural heritage was developed.

Getting to Civita di Bagnoregio is quite an experience in itself, as you have to cross the long bridge on foot which gives access to Porta di Santa María and its streets. Walking around here while admiring the surrounding landscape is a privilege that few can boast of. Of course, if you are one of those who are afraid of heights, it is better to look ahead, since it is practically suspended in the air.

An uncertain future

The reason why this place is known as “the town that dies” is because of the constant erosion of the rocks on which it sits. Given its orography, the town has been constantly threatened by landslides. Furthermore, it has been proven that the terrain continues to wear about seven centimeters approximately a year.

According to experts, if it continued like this, we would be talking about it being It is possible that in about 800 years it could disappear. Something that could stop its deterioration and that would be an important support for its conservation would be for it to be recognized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, something that is still in process.

However, despite being a small town, Civita di Bagnoregio receives a large number of visitors year after year. The reasons? Beyond its incredible geographical location, within its streets there are true treasures of medieval architecture, such as Piazza San Donato or Palazzo Alemanni.