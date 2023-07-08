Second day of election campaign

Good morning. We start the live narration of this Saturday, the second day of the electoral campaign.

The first weekend of the campaign is marked by the analysis that the different parties make of their own programs and those of their rivals. The proposals put in writing will be important after the elections to define the starting points in the negotiations for the formation of the Government that, according to the polls, will be practically inevitable.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the two main parties, PSOE and PP, prepare for their face to face on Monday. The leader of the PP and candidate for the presidency of the Government, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, will be this Saturday in Corrales del Vino (Zamora) to reinforce himself in one of the most disputed electorates within the right-wing bloc: the rural vote.