Piero Ferrari: “Hamilton has always been sensitive to Ferrari's charm” | FP

Ferrari: Hamilton's dream

There is still time to wait before the long-held dream of Lewis Hamiltonas admitted by the seven-time world champion himself, turns into reality: that of becoming Ferrari driver in 2025. A desire that is not entirely unknown in the universe of the Prancing Horse, as admitted by the vice president Piero Ferrari in an interview conducted by Leo Turrini for his blog on the Quotidinano Nazionale: 'Deep red'.

A customer even before a pilot

Enzo Ferrari's son was one of the few who was not surprised by the choice made by Hamilton, a face that is not new in Maranello: “I don't want to talk about contractual aspects, which obviously aren't my responsibility – has explained – instead I'm happy to reflect on the character, on his story. Maybe not everyone knows that Lewis he has always been sensitive to the charm of the Cavallino. He's our customer! He has visited the factory more than once as a buyer of our cars. He's not just a speed ace. He has a genuine love for supercars. Our cars couldn't be missing from his garage. One in particular.”

The 'promise' in Vettel's time

It is inevitable, after this statement, to know which car was purchased by the current Mercedes driver, who already declared his love for Ferrari in unsuspecting times: “The model is called its own The Ferrari – He admitted – Hamilton came to Maranello to give instructions on setting up the car. It was on that occasion that we greeted each other cordially. And he told me something that struck me. We had Vettel on the team and we were happy with Seb. We had just renewed the contract with the German, which was going well. Lewis quipped: if you waited twelve months I would come“. A joke that could have been the first sign of an imminent move to Ferrari, long before the one that materializes for 2025, but not according to Ferrari: “I don't think so, he lived and is still living a fantastic story with Mercedes. But certainly, as I said at the beginning, he has never been indifferent to our history. He is also very close to the motoring legend, as a child he had Senna as an idol, in 2013 he took over from Michael Schumacher at Mercedes. Personally I'm very happy, God forbid. A figure like that of Lewis fits perfectly with the Ferrari myth“.

The future with Leclerc

Turrini, however, also highlighted a statistic relating to only two drivers who became champions with other teams who were then able to establish themselves also in Ferrari. A team that, after a year of waiting, will see a pair made up of Hamilton and Charles Leclerc: “That's right, you're referring to Fangio and Schumacher – he recalled – I consider it an auspicious moment. Charles is the champion of the future, Ferrari believes in him and has shown it, I think. Hamilton is Hamilton. I don't see why they should argue. We are talking about professionals. Certain things in F1 are not unusual: in 2006 at the beginning of the season Alonso announced that in 2007 he would race with McLarenbut in the meantime he competed and won the title with Renault.” A circumstance that Ferrari obviously doesn't hope for this year with Hamilton: “Oh, no! It's difficult, but in 2024 we hope to win!”