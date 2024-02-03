DirectChronicle

Football has its laws and a store of clichés. Like a blatant failure, wasting a clear scoring chance, usually attracts a penance. Almería experienced it after just ten minutes of this match that rivaled paella in time. Gonzalo Melero stole a ball in his field, passed it to a teammate and ran towards the opponent's goal. Almería took advantage of this to launch a textbook counterattack that ended with a pass into the area where Melero himself, at the end of his sprint, sent the ball into the stands when he had the entire goal for himself.

2 Mamardashvili, Cenk Özkacar, Foulquier, Gayá, Cristhian Ibarguen, Diego López (Francisco Martinez, min. 61), Javi Guerra, Pepelu, Hugo Guillamón, Yaremchuk (Alberto Mari, min. 69) and Hugo Duro (Selim Amallah, min. 91 ) 1 Luis Maximiano, Marc Pubill, Chumi (Marezi, min. 82), Álex Centelles, César Montes (Iddrisu Baba, min. 33), Sergio Arribas (Lucas Robertone, min. 82), Ramazani, Dion Lopy, Edgar González, Gonzalo Melero (Lozano, min. 61) and Leo Baptistao (Luka Romero, min. 61) Goals 1-0 min. 14: Hugo Duro. 2-0 min. 23: Yaremchuk. 2-1 min. 49: Sergio Arribas. Referee Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz Yellow cards Yaremchuk (min. 23), Javi Guerra (min. 25), Álex Centelles (min. 60), Garitano (min. 62), Edgar González (min. 64), Lozano (min. 71), Hugo Guillamón (min. 73), Lucas Robertone (min. 93) and Ramazani (min. 94) See also Cameroon and Serbia staged a vibrant equality that serves them little in Qatar 2022 red cards Leo Baptistao (min. 92)

Gaizka Garitano's team, due to one of those football laws, took five minutes to pay for this blunder. Diego López, a demon for defenses, a winger who seems taken from the times of black and white, started from the right wing and hooked a cross that Hugo Duro, already mutated into a lethal striker in the League, among the ten best scorers in the competition, became 1-0. There are already ten goals for the Madrid player.

The first half was a bit deceptive. The 2-0 score detracted from Almería's audacity. The bottom player has more fangs than the classification says and he showed it in those 45 minutes with a couple of clear chances and a goal disallowed because the ball, as the VAR showed, hit Edgar's hand. His biggest problem is around Luis Maximiano, the man who guards the most accessible goal in the League.

More information

Garitano had to put Baba in for Montes and took the opportunity to restructure the team and continue searching for the Valencian area, giving the ball to Largie Ramazani. Although the incisive Belgian player ran into Foulquier, who is in a state of grace. Valencia lives with fewer and fewer resources from those inspired players. Meriton and Peter Lim continue to fleece their squad. The last to leave, taking advantage of the window open to the winter market, was Gabriel Paulista, the center back who had teamed up perfectly with Mosquera, the teenager who was growing in his shadow.

The fans are outraged and they showed it as soon as the game started with hurtful chants against Peter Lim and Miguel Ángel Corona, the club's sports director. But Baraja does not seem to be affected by ownership decisions. The coach from Valladolid is not distracted and remains focused on what he does, stalking Europe with a group of kids to whom he has now incorporated Peter Federico, the only reinforcement they have granted him. But the best signing in recent years came in the summer with Pepelu. The midfielder, who takes care of himself obsessively, who even watches the color and tone of the lights in his house, is the leader of the black and white team, a player with the makings of a great team. Every day Rubén Baraja builds his eleven on the Valencian, his main beam.

Almería showed as soon as the second half began that they do know how to do damage in attack. Garitano's team closed the gap when Sergio Arribas scored 2-1 after a beautiful center, saving the defenders, from Centelles. Ramazani had the tie, but Mosquera cleared the ball with Mamardashvili already beaten. Diego López, the demon Diego López, seemed to have sealed the game when he was knocked down inside the area by Centelles, but Pepelu, infallible until this Saturday, sent the ball to the post. The ruling seemed to lead Valencia to that football law that had previously benefited them, but Ramazani's shot, with everything in its favor to tie the game, to make the cliché good, went wide. Almería, unable to win a game, having barely managed six draws all season, sinks a little further to the bottom of the standings.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.