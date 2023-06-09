Rai executive Pier Francesco Forleo died at the age of 61. He dealt with sports rights and was the husband of Elisabetta Ferracini, daughter of Mara Venier

In the night in Rome it is Pier Francesco Forleo died61-year-old Rai manager, husband of Elisabetta Ferracini, daughter of Mara Venier. Called “The Prince” for the manners of him described by all always very kind and polite, Forleo worked in the Sports Rights Department of Rai.

​ — The announcement of the death of the son-in-law of Mara Venier, was given by the President of Rai Marinella Soldi and by the managing director Roberto Sergio. At the moment the causes of her death have not been disclosed, in a message on Instagram Mara Venier said "everything too fast". In a notes Rai spoke of a loss "that leaves us dismayed. An impeccable professional with a solid and varied professional experience, he has been a point of reference for years in the crucial sports rights sector of our company. We will miss not only his great ability to analyze and complex financial and managerial aspects, but his special human character.Affable and elegant, Pier Francesco Forleo has always been capable of a profitable team game, to the great benefit of the company and all of his colleagues, whose traits he has been able to bring out better, motivating them and helping them to grow".

Given its connection with the world of sport, it has arrived a note also from Fidal, the Italian Athletics Federation, which joined the condolences of Rai by offering condolences to the family members. Mara Venier, who is preparing for the last episode of Sunday In, greeted Forleo on Instagram saying: "You were a wonderful son-in-law… you brought joy and love to our family. I loved you like a son. We are annihilated, all too fast". She also mentioned it Andrew Vianello journalist and Rai face: "He was a friend. He knew how to live and work, a talent of few".

who was forleo? — Born in Florence in 1962, Pier Francesco Forleo he had a degree in Economics and Commerce and had worked in the planning and control department of IRI. From 1997 he entered Rai where he held various roles in various sectors, from finance and control management to purchasing. Since 2015 you have been in the Sports Rights Directorate and a member of the Sports Rights Committee and the Sports Right Assembly of the EBU. He was married to Elisabetta Ferracini, daughter of Mara Venier, who has not made public statements.