On Date 20 of the Professional Soccer League (LPF), Boca will have a very difficult match against Lanús at La Bombonera where the maroon team will go for a victory that brings them even closer to the top of the championship while Xeneize wants recover from the 1-0 loss against Arsenal on the last day of this tournament.
Let’s remember that the Ribera team secured their place in the Copa Libertadores round of 16 last Tuesday after defeating Colo-Colo 1-0 with a goal from Marcelo Weigandt. In that match, Almirón’s men suffered very important casualties such as Luis Advíncula, Luca Langoni, Frank Fabra and Miguel Merentiel, who will all miss an important period of time due to their respective injuries. These are added to the one that Marcos Rojo suffered in the last week after having played his first minutes of action in the Reserves after recovering from his cruciate ligament injury almost 9 months ago.
These injuries are making Jorge Almirón unable to continue embodying his idea during training, since he constantly has to change his starting eleven for matches, so it is making it difficult for him to show everything he works on during the week. Likewise, despite this, there has been an improvement compared to the last matches of Hugo Ibarra’s cycle.
Now, taking these circumstances into account, this is the possible starting eleven that the coach will send to the Bombonera pitch next Saturday to face Lanús starting at 8:00 p.m. in Argentina.
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
defenders: Facundo Roncaglia, Bruno Valdez, Jorge Figal, Nahuel Genez
midfielders: Pol Fernández, Alan Varela, Cristian Medina, Valentin Barco
strikers: Oscar Romero, Dario Benedetto
