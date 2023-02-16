Paris. A student found a fragment of the small meteorite that flew over France earlier this week in Normandy (northwest), where it disintegrated after entering the atmosphere, the French Astronomical Society (SAF) said Thursday.

After the impact of the celestial object on Monday around 3 in the morning, a team of researchers and fans from the Fripon/Vigie-ciel program traveled to the area of ​​the probable fall to try to find remains.

The discovery occurred in the town of Saint-Pierre-le-Viger, near Dieppe, the SAF said in a statement. The first analyzes confirmed that it is a fragment of the asteroid named #Sar2667.

An amateur astronomer from Hungary had located the one meter diameter bolide hours before it entered the atmosphere and warned the European Space Agency (ESA).

After flying over the region of Paris and Normandy, it disintegrated upon contact with the Earth’s atmosphere. The explosion from it briefly lit up the sky, a phenomenon that could be seen in north-western France and southern England. His fall did not cause any damage.

#Sar2667 comes from the asteroid belt of the inner solar system, which contains hundreds of millions of small ones. When they enter the Earth’s atmosphere, they are called bolides. Once on the ground, they are called meteorites.

These extraterrestrial rocks are of scientific interest as they contain information about the formation of the solar system. The last meteorite found in France took place in Draveil, south of Paris, in 2011.