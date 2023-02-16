President also speaks to journalists at the Planalto Palace; watch live on Poder360 YouTube channel

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) announces this Thursday (16.Feb.2023) an increase in undergraduate, graduate, scientific initiation scholarships and in the value of the Permanence Scholarship program throughout Brazil.

The readjustments range from 25% to 200% and will be granted from March. The petista will also talk about the increase in the number of grants granted.

The ceremony takes place at the Planalto Palace, in Brasília.

Watch live: