In a press statement, the head of the authority praised the efforts of the marine rescue team and all the workers participating in the rescue operation from the various departments, who combined their efforts to complete the marine rescue work efficiently and within record time without affecting the navigation in the canal, despite the challenges faced by the rescue team, which included the intensity of the water currents. And the lack of vision under the water, as well as diving at great depths that reached a depth of 27 meters, which required the use of pressure re-discipline rooms for divers.

Lieutenant General Rabie explained that the process of lifting and removing the tug “Fahd” required several procedures, beginning with surveying the area of ​​the collision accident to locate the sunken locomotive, then securing the location of the locomotive with warning and guiding flaps to enable the passing ships to resume their crossing safely, to start after that the work of lifting the sunken tug after a procedure Recovery accounts needed.

The head of the authority pointed out that the site of the recovery of the sunken locomotive “Fahd” was secured navigationally and environmentally against possible oil spill accidents.

The head of the authority confirmed that the navigation movement in the canal operates regularly from both directions and was not affected by the rescue work, as the canal witnessed, over the course of two days, today, Tuesday and Monday, the crossing of 146 ships from both directions, with a total net tonnage of 8.4 million tons.