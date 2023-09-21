Home page World

From: Felina Wellner

Two hurricanes are driving storms to Mallorca. In some places on the holiday island it is raining more than ever before. Pictures and videos show the flood.

Mallorca – Away from the pool and the sea: Tourists are forced into the cool water on the popular holiday island. Since Tuesday afternoon, September 19th, Mallorca has been repeatedly showered with heavy rain. Two hurricanes that moved from the Atlantic towards Europe initiated the drastic change in the weather.

Record rain on the holiday island: Heavy rainfall flooded the streets of Mallorca. © Screenshot/Twitter

Summer weather? None! Storms and flooded streets in Mallorca

There are unusual Balearic images that characterize September: masses of water that flood the streets and block the path of passers-by and drivers. Just a few weeks ago, Spain and Mallorca were hit by apocalyptic weather.

The southwest of Mallorca was most affected by the storms. There was torrential rain in Palma. Like that Mallorca Magazine Reportedly, torrents overflowed and developed into raging rivers. The consequences of this are noticeable and visible. Among other things, Na Bàbrara has turned the harbor basin of Portitxol near Palma brownish, adds the Mallorca newspaper.

According to both media outlets, in some places in Mallorca it rained more than ever since weather records began. At the Balearic University just outside Palma, 104 liters of precipitation per square meter was measured within 24 hours and 119 liters in the Secar de la Real district around the Son Espases hospital.

Calm after the storm: Sunny prospects for Mallorca holidaymakers

Closed beaches and uncomfortable weather: this is not how tourists imagined their summer vacation. But loud wetter.net The weekend will gradually level off after a somewhat mixed start on Friday and it should remain dry and sunny beyond the weekend.

Friday, September 21st Cloudy and occasional rain; sunny in the evening; 25 degrees Saturday September 22nd Sunny and windy; 24 degree Sunday, September 23rd Sunny; 24 degree

Uncomfortable walk through the pedestrian zone on Playa de Palma. © IMAGO/Chris Emil Janssen

“Love the colors before the rain”: Holidaymakers post pictures of storms – not all of them are frustration posts

Many vacationers seem to cope with the frustrating storm experiences by recording and sharing them. One user managed to formulate positive thoughts despite the storm. “I love the colors before the rain,” she wrote and posted a picture of the Port de Pollença:

At the same time, in the same place, but the tenor differs greatly from most of the other contributions. Gray skies, vacationers scurrying to dry land and cars making difficult progress – above all, frustrated images flood social media.