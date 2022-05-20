DThese young people are dying online. For weeks we’ve seen their calls on networks, their photos from the basements of Azov Steel, the colossal Mariupol steelworks that alone generated 5 percent of Ukraine’s gross domestic product.

The city is destroyed. The plant lies in ruins, on a territory of eleven square kilometers, a small town in itself, which looks like a bloody heart in the picture. The blood flows into the sea. Azov-Steel has 34 bunkers, twenty-kilometer multi-level tunnels that can shelter up to 12,000 people.

A modern industrial stage for an ancient tragedy. Here we see their last heroes fighting their fate. “The apocalypse is here,” says one of the fighters simply, and then, after a Ukrainian band won the Eurovision Song Contest, phosphorus bombs fall there. I try not to think about it, but I think about it all the time, in everything I do.

Azov fighters are to be excluded from the prisoner exchange

Earlier this week, more than 250 wounded Azov Steel soldiers were taken to Russian-controlled areas as prisoners of war. An exchange would be the only way to save her life. But the Russian State Duma, in its fury, is preparing a law to declare these prisoners “Nazi criminals” and exclude them from the exchange.







There are even calls for the reintroduction of the death penalty. Does that mean that we are seeing the “farewell” of these people here? Need to watch your death online? They recently started saying goodbye to their loved ones. “Don’t forget us!” kept popping up on the networks.

Her eyes are soft, tired, heavy, deep and amazingly peaceful. Only the young woman, Katja, 21 years old, is a bit cheerful. But when was this photo taken? Her nickname is Ptashka – little bird – she is a singer and actress from Ternopil, a biker, purposeful, funny, studied medicine before the war and is now a paramedic.

What exactly does that mean in a place where there is no food, little water, no anesthetics, and the wounded are “rotting” and everyone stinks of acetone? There’s a video of her singing and her phone illuminating a small spot around her, everything else is in darkness. I write and don’t know if Ptaschka is still alive, I write and believe in miracles because it’s my part in the repost against death, I can imagine Ptaschka’s jokes about it.







This collage consists of photos of wounded, a series made by Dmytro Kosatsky, the last photographer in Azov-Steel, but we don’t see their missing legs and fingers. Some images are selfies or copied from video screenshots, such as the photo of Denis Prokopenko, a senior lieutenant, with his eyes closed. Even he declared their mission accomplished: they defended Mariupol for more than eighty days and tied a large part of the Russian troops here. Now all they have to do is survive.

Hashtag #saveazovstahl

We see very different people here. One is from the Marines. The other wanted to be a dog trainer, the third studied archeology, all had plans for life. Google image search puts this image under “Hair design” like it’s from a parallel reality, but it’s not that stupid, because they’re pretty and they’re not made for war. There are numerous collages of this type, in color, in black and white, also by the enchanting Ptashka, in a red dress in the concert hall, with hashtags like #savemariupol, #saveazov, #saveazovstahl, #extraction_of_the_military_of mariupol.

Such collages are now circling the net, because what remains? Many Ukrainians are posting and re-posting them, hoping that this multiplication will reach millions of people and increase the defenders’ chance of survival, as if by doing so these circling faces would receive magical protection, even salvation. Is it a supplication? A cry for help to everyone? into space?