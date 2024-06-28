McLaren as ‘anti-Verstappen’

Behind poleman Max Verstappen in the Sprint qualifying of the Austrian Grand Prix is ​​Lando Norris, a driver with whom the reigning world champion has battled in the last few qualifying and race events. The British driver’s 2nd place is direct confirmation of the great progress made by the McLarenbut not only: from third position in fact, the second MCL38 will start on the grid Oscar Piastri.

Happy, but not too much

Good performance from the Australian driver, who overtakes the two Mercedes of Russell and Hamilton with a time 3 tenths lower than that set by the Dutchman, without however leaving out some small disappointments: “I felt quite comfortable – he has declared – the location is good, but on the last lap I could have done better in a couple of corners and been cleaner. It’s good to know where I could find more time since last weekend was quite tough for me. We managed to find the pace and the front wing worked quite well and we are satisfied.”

We aim for victory

A satisfaction that is not 100% complete for the #81, but which does not erase the belief that he can replicate what he did last year, again in a Sprint race, in Qatar: “We’ll see how the rest of the weekend goes. – he added – I believe that tomorrow we can fight for victory. The gap to Max isn’t huge, and I know I made a couple of big mistakes on my lap, so we think we are in a fight“.