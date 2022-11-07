This year’s summer break passed with one of the most talked about cases of the season, not to say the most followed in the universe of the drivers’ market. After the Hungarian GP, ​​theAlpine he had in fact announced Oscar Piastri as its titular driver for the season 2023, only to be blatantly denied by the Australian himself in the hours immediately following. The 2021 Formula 2 champion, in fact, had signed a two-year agreement with McLaren valid from 2023, all without the knowledge of the French team. A soap opera that lasted the whole month of August, then closed definitively with the sentence of Contract Recognition Board of the FIA, which had agreed to Piastri at the beginning of September.

As a result, the 21-year-old of Italian descent will compete in the next championship with McLaren, with whom he also carried out a session of private tests on the circuit of Le Castellet on Wednesday 2 and Thursday 3 November. A participation that, however, could once again reopen the case that seemed to have ended. As was the custom of McLaren, which had publicly formalized the private tests recently carried out by Pato O’Ward and Alex Palou, the Woking team did not do the same with Piastri, who took to the track with the British team’s suit but with the sponsors censored.

However, what is still not clear is the current role of Piastri: the doubt, in fact, is that the Australian can still be linked to the Alpine as reserve pilot, given that the French team that has never communicated the green light that would allow the future number 81 to leave the team permanently. As reported by AUTO Hebdodiscussions are therefore underway between Alpine and McLaren on the exact moment in which Piastri will be able to definitively join the English team.