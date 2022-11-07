RIA Novosti: journalist Sobchak returned to Russia through a checkpoint in the Pskov region

TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, who left for Lithuania at the end of October amid a criminal case of extortion against her commercial director Kirill Sukhanov, has returned to Russia. As became known RIA News According to sources, the journalist was seen crossing the border in the Pskov region.

She (Ksenia Sobchak – approx. “Tapes.ru”) crossed the border through the Burachki checkpoint on the border with Latvia eyewitnesses

The interlocutors of the agency specified that the TV presenter was accompanied by her husband, director Konstantin Bogomolov.

Sobchak could have returned to Russia last week

According to TASS, the journalist could enter Russia a few days ago. Bogomolov, who could have been with Sobchak when crossing the border, did not answer the agency’s question about when the TV presenter returned home.

However, on November 5, on her birthday, Sobchak wrote to Telegramthat is far from home. The journalist also thanked friends and subscribers for their support amid the initiation of a criminal case against her commercial director.

Narusova refused to talk about the return of Sobchak

The mother of Ksenia Sobchak, Senator Lyudmila Narusova, in an interview with Lenta.ru, said that she would not comment on news related to her daughter.

Listen, if you ask me something about Xenia, then forget this phone number. I don’t comment on anything related to my daughter. Senator Lyudmila Narusova, mother of Ksenia Sobchak

However, on November 2, Narusova told reporters about Sobchak’s imminent return to Russia. The senator added that her daughter has no status in the criminal case initiated against Sukhanov.

Sobchak’s house was searched

The fact that Sobchak left for Lithuania became known at the end of October. According to some media reports, the journalist left Russia on October 24, according to other information – on the night of October 26.

A law enforcement source said that before leaving, the TV presenter tried to confuse the operatives who had a decision to detain her. According to the interlocutor, Sobchak first bought tickets to Dubai, and then to Turkey. As a result, as he clarified, the journalist entered Lithuania through Belarus.

On the morning of October 26, investigators conducted searches in Sobchak’s country house in the village of Gorki-8. Investigative actions were carried out as part of a criminal case against Sukhanov.

Sobchak has the status of a witness in a criminal case against Sukhanov

On the night of October 25, commercial director Sobchak Sukhanov was detained by law enforcement officers as part of a criminal case of extortion. Another defendant in the case was the former editor-in-chief of Tatler magazine Arian Romanovsky. According to investigators, they extorted 11 million rubles from the head of Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, for deleting posts in one of the Telegram channels.

As the media found out, during the interrogation, the commercial director testified against Sobchak. After that, the RT channel reported that the journalist was involved in the extortion case as a suspect.

However, a few days later, the investigator of the Ministry of Internal Affairs canceled the decision to involve the TV presenter as a suspect in the case of extortion. As a law enforcement source specified, the journalist now has the status of a witness. The TV presenter’s lawyer Sergei Badamshin also confirmed that Sobchak does not have the status of a suspect or accused in the extortion case.