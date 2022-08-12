The resources available for each school in the Region that have been assigned as part of the ‘

School Plan 4.0

‘: an educational innovation program, to have more interactive lessons and more engaged students, which allocates, at national level, 2.1 billion euros.

Read also

“This is a concrete transformative intervention of our school that we are carrying out in the context of the NRP – affirms the Minister of Education Patrizio Bianchi -, the largest of its kind ever built, with certain resources and times. Educational research tells us that environments affect the learning process and teaching methodologies. The intervention focuses on female students and students, using technology as a resource for innovation and an ally of learning. In recent months we have invested heavily in digital. Among Pnrr resources and other European funds, it is about 4.9 billion made available to wire classrooms, train teachers, bring ultra-broadband to school, support the digitization of secretariats and payments related to school activities, innovate teaching spaces. A work that must go on to ensure a school in step with the times for students and families “.

At the disposal of each institution there will be accompanying tools, such as the Support Group to the NRP, set up at the Ministry of Education and in the Regional School Offices. Thanks to the resources of the ‘4.0 School Plan’, each school of the first and second cycle will be able to transform at least half of the current classes, designing new environments and a new didactic according to its own needs. The lowest common denominator will be easily positioned furniture, versatile digital equipment, the wireless or wired network. But the schools will choose how they will be arranged or structured: the head teacher, in collaboration with the digital animator and the innovation team, will be able to set up a design group that will involve designers, teachers and students for the design of the physical and virtual learning, for didactic planning based on innovative methodologies suitable for new environments, for the provision of accompanying measures in the use of modified didactic spaces.

This action is specifically aimed at upper secondary schools. The objective is the creation of laboratories in which female students can develop specific digital skills in the various advanced technological fields (such as robotics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital communication), also through authentic activities and effective simulation of places, tools and processes related to new professions. The laboratories are an opportunity to expand the educational offer of the school and must be designed by involving students, families, teachers, companies, universities and higher technical institutes and integrating with the Pathways for Transversal Skills and Orientation (PCTO).

124,044.57 euros each for high schools and 166,455.50 euros each for second-cycle schools that have at least one active technical or vocational school address are allocated to this action.

Over 21.1 million euros to the schools of the Basilicata to transform classrooms into innovative learning environments and create workshops for the digital professions of the future in second-cycle educational institutions. Specifically, for the Basilicata Region the allocation includes 14,415,097.45 euros for Next generation classrooms, innovative classes, and 6,757,150.20 euros for Next generation labs, spaces for the digital professions of the future. The funds were assigned through a national distribution plan, based on the number of classes in each school, with a reserve of 40% in favor of the schools of the Southern Regions. Over 72.5 million euros to the schools of the Calabria. Specifically, the allocation includes 51,908,952.46 euros for Next generation classrooms, the innovative classes, and 20,605,230.24 euros for Next generation labs, spaces for the digital professions of the future. Over 202 million euros to the schools of the Campania, 153,792,135.19 euros for Next generation classrooms and 48,269,773.02 euros for Next generation labs. Over 10.8 million euros to the schools of the Molise,7,114,260.23 euros for Next generation classrooms and 3,710,109.15 euros for Next generation labs. Over 130.2 million euros to the schools of the Puglia, € 97,226,871.08 for Next generation classrooms and € 33,054,957.12 for Next generation labs. Over 53.1 million euros to the schools of the Sardinia, € 38,808,005.58 for Next generation classrooms and € 14,344,258.32 for Next generation labs. Over 163.3 million euros to the schools of the Sicily € 125,136,349.06 for Next generation classrooms and € 38,244,618.75 for Next generation labs.

Over 111.5 million euros to the schools ofEmilia Romagna.Specifically, for the Emilia-Romagna Region the allocation includes 85,254,104.84 euros for Next generation classrooms, innovative classes, and 26,288,824.56 euros for Next generation labs, spaces for the digital professions of the future. Funds were allocated through a national allocation plan, based on the number of classes in each school. Over 40.59 million euros to the schools ofAbruzzospecifically, € 29,998,328.68 for Next generation classrooms and € 10,595,795.10 for Next generation labs.

Over 33.3 million euros to the schools of the Friuli Venezia Giulia, 24,705,881.04 euros for Next generation classrooms and 8,656,172.82 euros for Next generation labs. Over 153.1 million euros to the schools of the Lazio, 115,086,707.68 euros for Next generation classrooms and 38,052,852.21 euros for Next generation labs. Over 37 million euros to the schools of the Liguria, 27,340,032.37 euros for Next generation classrooms and 9,729,728.70 euros for Next generation labs. Over 240.2 million euros to the schools of the Lombardy, 187,028,474.57 euros for Next generation classrooms and 53,240,717.22 euros for Next generation labs. Over 44 million euros to the schools of the Marche, 31,982,398.19 euros for Next generation classrooms and 12,323,436.72 euros for Next generation labs. Over 10.8 million euros to the schools of the Molise, 7,114,260.23 euros for Next generation classrooms and 3,710,109.15 euros for Next generation labs. Over 109.9 million euros to the schools of the Piedmont, 84,087,924.73 euros for Next generation classrooms and 25,839,982.71 euros for Next generation labs. Over 97 million euros to the schools of the Tuscany , € 72,698,107.42 for Next generation classrooms and € 24,358,184.64 for Next generation labs. Almost 26.5 million euros to the schools of theUmbria.Over 42.6 million euros to the schools of the Trentino Alto Adige, € 30,533,056.07 for Next generation classrooms and € 12,154,301.31 for Next generation labs. Over 4 million euros to the schools of the Valle d’Aosta, 3,159,491.34 euros for Next generation classrooms and 866,066.40 euros for Next generation labs. Over 126.8 million euros to the schools of the Veneto96.9 euros for Next generation classrooms and 29.9 euros for Next generation labs.

Accompanying tools will be available to each institution, such as the PNRR support group, set up at the Ministry of Education and in the Regional School Offices.