In Mexico, according to the Federal Consumer Protection Law, tipping is not mandatory, so if a restaurant forces customers to leave it, or even retains them when they leave, they could be fined, however, despite this , a The waitress did not let the diners leave, since they only left a 100-peso tip.

In some places, they usually ask for a 10% tip, however, it is against the law for establishments to place charges without your consent, which is why the video went viral, where They accuse Tran Bistro of CDMX of retaining customers for supposedly not leaving a good tip.

A branch of Train Bistro, located in Altavista, became controversial after it was revealed that an employee of the famous restaurant, famous for bringing food to the table with a train, allegedly demanded a tip.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘@geacielafuentes’ account impacted Internet users, after noting that: “We left a 100-peso tip, but they thought it wasn’t enough and they wouldn’t let us out.”

Although for waiters, the tip is an extra income that is of great help, the truth is that in Mexico, it is not mandatory, therefore, after a client made it known that the themed restaurant with branches in CDMX and the Metropolitan Area demanded the tip gave them talk.

Train Bistro stands out for making consumers feel as if they were on board a locomotive, offering everything from gourmet food, French fries and a wide variety for all tastes.

However, it is currently involved in controversy, because in the viral video, it was revealed that the restaurant employee prevented diners from leaving the establishment.

VIDEO. They accuse Tran Bistro of CDMX of retaining customers for not leaving a good tip