Savona – After the announcement last October by Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini, today the awaited formalization of theorder for Piaggio Aerospace of a further six examples of the P.180 Avanti Evo to the Armed Forces, which thus add to the nine aircraft ordered in December 2019 and currently in production. “The new order completed today further strengthens the Company’s order book, just as the deadline for the presentation of binding offers on the purchase of company assets is approaching” declared the extraordinary commissioner of Piaggio Aerospace Vincenzo Nicastro in a note from Geneva. “In the meantime, we continue to work energetically also on the front of the private customers, with some of whom we are consolidating interest in our aircraft “.

The contract, signed by the Directorate of Aeronautical Armaments and for Airworthiness and by Commissioner Nicastro himself, has a value of approximately 55 million euros and expects the company to produce and deliver the aircraft – all intended for passenger transport – over a two-year period. The new aircraft will incorporate the advanced configuration specifications that had already been defined for the first order, innovations that are either in the final phase of development or already fine-tuned by the Ligurian company’s engineering team.

The purchase of the new P.180 partially replaces what was expected modernization plan of 18 of the aircraft currently in the availability of the Carabinieri, Army, Navy and Air Force. With the order announced, the order book for the Avanti Evo amounts to 17 units, while the overall backlog in value, as of December 31, 2021, reaches approximately 446 million euros.