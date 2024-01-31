Hideo Kojima he revealed PHYSINTa new mysterious project born in collaboration with Sony Interactive Entertainment. At the moment there are not many details released by the developer, but he has revealed that it is one New generation new IP of the kind that made him famous, theAction Espionage.

Development work will begin after we finish working on Death Stranding 2: On the Beachwhich will be released during 2025. Furthermore, Kojima-san stated that with this title he hopes to breaking the barriers between movies and video games.

While waiting to find out more, we leave you with the short announcement video, enjoy!

PHYSINT – Announcement

Source: KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS