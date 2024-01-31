













Rise of the Ronin is present in State of Play and shows us more of its history









Rise of the Ronin was presented in 2023 and now we have greater details of the game that we saw through some trailers shown in the 2024 State of Play.

The first thing we see is that the setting is Yokohama in 1858, in the Bakumatsu era. It is worth noting that this place has both its Japanese and Western sides, since it is a port city within Japan.

Source: Koei Tecmo

Exploration is done by climbing buildings, riding and walking on foot. It is something very simple, but dynamic. The combat system has a parry system that breaks the posture of enemies.

It is important that you know how to choose a combat technique when facing enemies so that you can win. When you give them the final blow, you see how your rivals fall dramatically.

As usually happens in this type of games, you have the element of stealth, in addition to a hook-shaped weapon with which you not only hang from buildings or scale walls, you can also pull your enemies who are looking for you from high points .

Another detail about the parry is that it is seen that there are enemies who do not give in after the first block, several have to pass in order to stun them and leave them with their guard open.

The variety of weapons is also an important element in Rise of The Ronin because not only do we have the use of swords, there are also firearms whose function is far from being limited to shooting bullets.

We also recommend: Silent Hill 2 Remake finally shows its gameplay in State of Play

When is Rise of the Ronin coming out?

In addition to seeing in action the different scenarios that we will have in this Koei Tecmo title, it was revealed that Rise of the Ronin releases on March 22, 2024 on PlayStation 5.

It is worth noting that this demonstrates that the close relationship that Koei Tecmo and PlayStation have continues. We will see in due course how this long-awaited title is, which promises to attract the attention of many fans.

What did you think of this ad? Follow the conversation in our Discord.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)