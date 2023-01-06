The first images of Ovid Guzman, after his arrest in Culiacán Sinaloa. The photographs, where now the son of ‘Chapo’ Guzmán wears a beardwere published by the communication medium Los Noticieristas.

After Culiacanazo 2, as this event was known, elements of the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) They admitted him to the maximum security prison El Altiplanolocated in the State of Mexico.

The change in physical appearance stands out, since no other photograph was known after his first capture in 2019, where the image of the moment of arrest went viral. The defendant is currently 32 years old..

Ovid He was arrested at 6:20 am as part of an Army operation and the National Guard, took a statement from him at the Specialized Prosecutor for Organized Crime (FEMDO) and from there they transferred him by air.

It is the second time that the government has captured the son of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, alias ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán. In 2019 they had to release him due to the violent reaction of members of the Sinaloa Cartel which led to the release of ‘El Ratón’ as Ovidio is known, with the argument of avoiding a massacre.

Until now six dead are reported among them the infantry colonel, Juan José Moreno Orzua, and 18 injured by the confrontations between hitmen of the Sinaloa Cartel and elements of the army.

Specialized journalist Carlos Jiménez released other photographs of the detainee, where he assures that they are about to cut his hair and shave him. The image was taken by Interpol agents, when ‘El Ratón’ was in the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

OVIDIO GUZMAN, ARRESTED

El Chapo’s son has already been checked by medical personnel from the Altiplano.

They took fingerprints, data… they are about to cut his hair and shave it.

This is how he was photographed by agents of @INTERPOL_HQ this afternoon while he was at the facilities of @FGRMexico pic.twitter.com/21S0LzXPvo — Carlos Jimenez (@c4jimenez) January 6, 2023

