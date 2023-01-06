mourning

Ivano Bordon, a former goalkeeper originally from Marghera, saw the footballer Gianluca Vialli grow, first as a teammate at Sampdoria since 1984 and then as a goalkeeper coach at Juventus where together they won the Champions League in ’96. An educated, meticulous and wise man, as Bordon remembers him, but who knew how to play the game like the joke Vialli played on his teammate making him believe he had the wrong room in the training camp

(video interview Andrea Dossi)



06:23