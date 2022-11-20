The founder of TV Azteca, Ricardo Salinas Pliego was filled with comments on social networks after sharing tender photos next to his children and friends, after having arrived thanks to his helicopter, in 10 minutes from his house to the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) to travel to Europe and then to Asia.

The owner of Banco Azteca, through an image shared on his Twitter account @RicardoBSalinas, reported that He traveled to the Qatar 2022 World Cup to have fun with his family.

On his social network, he added the description “We are almost in #Qatar… the men of the family came to have fun together.”

For which, at first, Internet users criticized him because they thought he was macho, but Ricardo Salinas defended himself and pointed out the following.

Before arriving at the World Cup, Ricardo Salinas made a small stop in Abu Dhabi, so he shared an image with his friends.

In the caption of the photo, the owner of Grupo Salinas placed, “We are ready for the #AbuDhabiGP of #F1… I don’t know if I should stay here quiet on my little yacht or go down to the paddocks”.

In his latest Twitter post, the owner of the Mexican conglomerate, Elektra, showed that he was in the United Arab Emirates spending a pleasant moment next to his children and a friend, for which he commented, “#BuenosDias #AbuDabi… let’s go play golf for a while with my children @hugo_hss, @SalinasBenjamin and with my friend Gonzalo.”