The Princess Eleanor, heir to the throne in Spain, He appears for the first time carrying a weapon in some images of his military training distributed this Wednesday by the House of the King of Spain.

The images correspond to some exercises during his instruction at the General Military Academy in the Spanish city of Zaragoza, in his first maneuvers with a camouflage uniform, helmet, painted face and carrying an assault rifle.



The photographs show the princess, 17 years old, alone and with other cadets in exercises at the academy’s training fieldwhere the eldest daughter of the kings of Spain entered on August 17.

The album, made up of nearly twenty photos, includes shooting exercises, group marches, swimming in uniform in a pool, crawling on the ground to cross a barbed wire fence carrying the weaponinterpreting a map or taking notes on a topographic tour.

According to the King’s Household, the princess completed the basic military training of the combatant with these exercises, which includes “knowledge about weapons and equipment.”

This is the third delivery of photos of Leonor de Borbón in a military uniform after those that were distributed the day after her entry into the academy and this Tuesday the presentation of sabers that symbolizes that, at the end of her three-year military training, He will become an officer in the Spanish Army.

The princess plans to swear the flag on October 7date from which his military training will continue with the second course cadets.

The academy has prepared a specific study plan for the princess, given that she will have to take two courses in oneso in June of next year he will go to a naval school and the following year to an Air school.

Once trained in the three armies, she will have the rank of lieutenant in the Land and Air and ensign of a ship and from there she will be able to advance like her classmates.

Leonor de Borbón will be the first woman to hold supreme command of the Armed Forces in Spain when she is head of State and thus follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, King Emeritus Juan Carlos I.

The first-born of the kings of Spain finished her international baccalaureate studies in Wales last May (United Kingdom) and will complete his military training before beginning his studies at university, as did his father, who entered the same academy 38 years ago.

