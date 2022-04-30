the guardians of the galaxy They are a group of superheroes that appear in the comics of Marvel and they were adapted to the big screen in 2014 by James Gunn. So much was its success at the box office that in 2017 the sequel arrived, which registered favorable figures.

Now fans of UCM They are looking forward to the third installment that will arrive in 2023 and the Christmas special that will arrive in Disney Plus in December of this year.

However, some images revealed on Twitter from the recording set of “Guardians of the Galaxy” show a reference to “Eternals”, the film directed by the Oscar winner, Chloé Zhao. This would confirm the crossover between both productions.

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Christmas Special” will have several new characters in the MCU, according to James Gunn. Photo: Composition/Marvel Studios

YOU CAN SEE: Jesse from “Full House” will be the new Iron Man in Marvel series

Which Eternal will appear in “Guardians of the Galaxy: Christmas special”?

Thanks to leaked images from the set of “Guardians of the Galaxy: Christmas Special” It can be confirmed that there will be a scene from the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, California. In this you can see a poster for a fictional movie titled “Haxan’s Haxaner,” starring Kingo the Eternal personified by Kumail Nanjiani.

As those who saw the film may remember, the superhero was also a Bollywood actor.

Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo in “Eternals”. Photo: Composition/Youtube Marvel/Instagram kumailn

Poster photos of Kingo on the set of “Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special”

The Twitter user @PatrickADougall Posted the following photos.

Photograph from the set of “Guardians of the Galaxy: Christmas Special”. Photo: Twitter

Photograph from the set of “Guardians of the Galaxy: Christmas Special”. Photo: Twitter

Photograph from the set of “Guardians of the Galaxy: Christmas Special”. Photo: Twitter

Photograph from the set of “Guardians of the Galaxy: Christmas Special”. Photo: Twitter

The third and last installment of the saga “Guardians of the Galaxy” will come next year. However, we will be able to see a little more of these adorable characters in “Thor: love and thunder”, a film that will hit theaters on July 8, 2022.