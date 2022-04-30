Overview: According to Lavrov, Russia is not at war with NATO and Zelensky reports discovery of new mass grave
These are the main developments from Friday evening and the night from Friday to Saturday:
- Russia is not at war with NATO, emphasizes Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to state news agency RIA Novosti. Earlier this week, Lavrov said Russia was “in principle” at war with the military alliance over Western countries’ arms transfers to Ukraine.
- According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, there is a new mass grave found near Kiev, the BBC reports. In the mass grave nine hundred bodies have been found. Zelensky also accused Russia of “wiping tracks” by burning corpses in mobile crematoria.
- The Sunny Ligera ship that is currently transporting a cargo of Russian oil, according to FNV Havens, is for the time being not allowed in the port of Amsterdam† The ship sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands, but originates from the Russian port of Primorsk. Initially, the Sunny Liger intended to unload the cargo of oil in a port in Sweden, but was refused there and reserved a spot in the port of Rotterdam. But the tanker was not welcome there either. The ship is now anchored outside the Zeesluis IJmuiden.
