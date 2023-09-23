Tips for those suffering from swollen legs gave phlebologist, surgeon, ultrasound diagnostician, lymphologist of the capital’s Shcherbatova Clinic, member of the Russian Phlebology Association Olga Dubrovskaya. She encouraged taking a contrast shower and wearing compression stockings.

“If you constantly sit at the computer, try putting something under your feet: a small stool, a bedside table. So that your legs are on a slight elevation,” the doctor suggested. It is important that you sit comfortably, then there is a high probability that the swelling will decrease.

If possible, you need to get up and walk every five to ten minutes, Dubrovskaya continued. If this is not possible, you can roll from heel to toe to engage the calf muscle and thereby improve the outflow of fluid.

Contrast showers, wearing compression stockings, and applying special gels before bed also help reduce swelling. To choose stockings and gel, it is better to consult a specialist, a phlebologist recommended.

