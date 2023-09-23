Jakarta (WAM)

His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, headed the UAE delegation participating in the UAE-Indonesian Economic Forum on joint economic cooperation, which was held last Thursday in the capital, Jakarta.

During His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei’s visit to Indonesia, he was received by His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, and his accompanying delegation in Solo. His Excellency expressed Indonesia’s welcome of the UAE’s keenness to develop bilateral Indonesian-Emirati relations, and stressed his country’s readiness to support all aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

For his part, His Excellency conveyed to His Excellency the Indonesian President the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al. Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Office, wishing Indonesia and its people further progress and progress.

During his participation in the Emirati-Indonesian Economic Forum, His Excellency stressed the keenness of the United Arab Emirates to develop cooperation relations between the two friendly countries and enhance areas of cooperation in various fields in a way that contributes to strengthening friendly relations and the common interest of both countries.

His Excellency the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure expressed the optimism of the leadership of the two countries regarding the future of bilateral relations, given the convergence of their vision of what bilateral cooperation should look like in the coming years.

His Excellency also affirmed the readiness of the UAE and its national companies to contribute to the construction project of the new Indonesian capital on Kalimantan Island.

His Excellency congratulated the two friendly countries on the success of Masdar Company and the electricity utility company “BTP Java Bali” in completing the Cirata floating solar photovoltaic power plant project, in the Cirata region in the Indonesian province of West Java, which is the largest floating solar power plant in the world, noting the desire of Emirati companies to enter In more investment partnerships in the renewable energy sector in Indonesia, which he said has the capabilities and potential to become a green energy center in the Southeast Asian region.

The forum touched on a number of bilateral economic and investment issues of common interest in the fields of energy, mining, tourism, real estate development and aviation, in addition to discussing mechanisms and ways to expand the horizons of regional cooperation and enhance opportunities for trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

His Excellency Lahut Pansar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment of the Republic of Indonesia, stressed that the United Arab Emirates is a reliable strategic partner for Indonesia, calling on Emirati and Indonesian companies to seize the investment opportunities available in the areas of oil refineries, development of renewable energy, and the construction of the new Indonesian capital, ports and airports. , energy and food security, national defense, satellites, environment and climate change.

His Excellency Prabowo Subianto, Indonesian Minister of Defense, praised the great progress witnessed in the process of bilateral relations between the two countries, expressing his admiration for the leadership approach enjoyed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to lead the Emirates with great wisdom.

During his opening speech, Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia, the Republic of East Timor and the Association of Southeast Asia (ASEAN), called on the public and private sectors in the UAE and Indonesia to benefit from the entry into force of the UAE-Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement on September 1, 2023. And the start of implementation of the sectoral cooperation partnership between the UAE and ASEAN, indicating that these positive developments provide opportunities for further cooperation in many sectors such as renewable energy, infrastructure, strategic industries, health, digital education, creative economy, agriculture and food security. , mangrove planting (mangroves), and religious affairs.

During the forum’s dialogue session, Juma Muhammad Al-Kait, Assistant Undersecretary for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, reviewed the importance of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with Indonesia, and its role in advancing trade exchange and investment cooperation between the two countries through a number of advantages, including facilitating the arrival of products to the markets of the two countries, and exemption from customs duties. , removing unnecessary technical barriers (TBT) for Emirati and Indonesian exporters, and using international standards as the basis for technical regulations.

During the forum, various investment opportunities in economic sectors in Indonesia were reviewed, such as the export and import sectors, fisheries and agriculture, real estate, medicines, consumer materials, oil and gas.

The UAE delegation reviewed the components of the UAE economy, the investment incentives offered by the UAE in various sectors, and the economic diversification policies pursued by the UAE.

After completing the forum’s work, an expanded commercial meeting was held between government and private companies of the state and Indonesia, during which a number of investment projects and economic cooperation between the two countries were discussed, especially in energy, tourism, real estate, and increasing Emirati investments in Indonesia.

The delegation accompanying His Excellency the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, in addition to Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, included a number of senior officials from Emirati entities and companies such as the Ministry of Energy, Infrastructure and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Economy, Emirates Global Aluminium, Mubadala Energy Company, ADNOC, Abu Dhabi Holding, and Ports. Abu Dhabi, Etihad Rail, Emirates Airlines, Al Yasat, Elite Agro, Tawazun, Sanad, Lulu, Louis Dreyfus Company, and the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.