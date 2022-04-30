Concussion after Siakam’s elbow in game-6, the Sixers lose the star and on Monday there is game-1 with Miami

Hard blow for Philadelphia: Joel Embiid has to stop with a fracture of the right eye socket. “Stop indefinitely” write the US media after the injury of the Sixers star. With 3’58 ”left in Thursday’s match against Toronto that brought Philadelphia to the Conference semifinals, Embiid was hit with an elbow by Pascal Siakam and also suffered a concussion. “Maybe he broke my face-Embiid said on live TV after the match-It’s okay. It’s the playoffs.”

Outstanding – Recovery times have not been disclosed, it will depend on the severity of the fracture. In 2018 Embiid – candidate for the MVP title along with Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo – suffered a similar injury to his left eye, was operated on and returned to playing with a mask after 3 weeks. This time the 76ers have not talked about surgery, which could indicate that this time it would not be necessary. It remains to overcome the strict protocol of the NBA in the event of a concussion, even if it could only take a few days. See also From the double play to Zaniolo, all Mancini's ideas for the blue median

Conference – The Sixers will face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday. The Cameroon star led the 76ers with an average of 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and assists and 1.5 blocks per game during the regular season. And while limited by a right thumb ligament injury that will require surgery at the end of the season, he has averaged 26.2 points and 11.3 rebounds in six games against the Raptors.

