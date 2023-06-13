They asked Phil Spencer, leader of the brand Xbox if they plan to launch a console xbox series x more powerful, the executive of Microsoft He responded to Bloomberg that he does not feel “an obligation” to do so.

“That’s not the feedback we’re getting right now,” he said. “Right now, we’re pretty happy with the hardware we have.”

Microsoft and sony released their next-generation consoles, Xbox Series X/S and PS5 respectively, in November 2020.

While companies have previously introduced major improvements to their consoles after 3-4 years on the market, ongoing current-gen supply issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have affected adoption rates and may have impacted sales. deadlines for any hardware upgrades planned in the mid-cycle.

During the presentation of the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, Microsoft announced a new black version of the xbox series s with more storage capacity.

He xbox series s current has 512GB storage, which has been a point of contention for some gamers due to the size of current-gen titles.

The new black Xbox Series S, which will launch on September 1, will offer 1TB storage instead. It will have a cost of $349 dollarswhich means $50 dollars more than the 512GB model.

“When it comes to our consoles, we’ve heard your feedback on two counts,” Spencer said during the presentation of Xbox. “First, we have significantly increased our supply of xbox series xmaking it easy for fans to find her around the world. “Secondly, we know that they have wanted more storage with xbox series sand I’m excited to share that we have news on that as well.”

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: definitely the new Xbox Series S Carbon Black it looks much better than the first edition, and the truth is that it has more to do with the fact that now it is a single color and it does not have that giant circle for the fan that makes it look like a reggaetonero horn… no offense to the reggaetoneros.