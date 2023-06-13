Mbappé gives the lunge to Paris Saint Germain: new blow after the departure of Messi

Kylian Mbappé, the French star, informed Paris Saint Germain this Monday that he will not activate the additional season that his contract contemplated. Therefore, he will not go with the Parisian team beyond July 2024.

According to the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, PSG’s position is not to let him go for free, so would seek to sign a new contract or try to sell it.

Mbappé puts an expiration date on his adventure at PSG

At 24 years old, Mbappé has become the most prized player on the market, a condition that he wants to make the most of to raise the demands of his current club. That is why he places the sword of Damocles of his continuity over their heads, a warning that the investment effort must not stop.

By not activating the clause, Mbappé would be free to negotiate with other clubs as of next January, six months before the end of his contract.

PSG will once again live the nightmares of last year, Madrid to feed hope and the rest of Europe to dream of attracting the player.

PSG have already shown in the past that the Frenchman is their absolute priority, which reduces the options for an exit this summer, although that would ensure them a significant transfer fee, although money is not lacking in Doha.

According to @lequipePSG does not want Kylian Mbappé to leave for free in June 2024. If he does not renew until 2025, something he must do before July 31 and he has already formally notified that he will not do it, they will sell him. – Andrés Onrubia Ramos (@AndiOnrubia) June 12, 2023

