Today the video game industry is focused on only one event, that is precisely the attempt to purchase Activision Blizzard by Xbox, which has led to some information coming to light. Among all the documents something interesting was found in relation to Phil Spencer and his idea to close the video game division.

a letter from 2019 of the CEO of Xbox was made public during the legal battle between Microsoft and the regulatory body of the United States. In this, it was proposed to close the games division in favor of mobile titles. And it is that at that time, the leadership in terms of these platforms was not so defined, beyond Kingcompany that owns Candy Crush who made millions.

Here what is mentioned by Spencer:

We don’t have a strategy that allows us to win organically in mobile games. And I can’t think of one. The only thing we can do is shut down everything related to Xbox and, with the same operating costs, try to create a mobile gaming company within Microsoft. This is what Bobby Kotick at Activision is trying to do.

It is worth mentioning that one of the objectives for which Microsoft wants to Activision is to move to the mobile market, thus becoming the leader of it, because although Nintendo and sony they have some games, they are not so interested in being number one in that field.

Via: aroged

Editor’s note: It would have been strange for them to make this decision, but they also had time to do it before the current consoles were released. However, it is better that they continue in the console market, many want to continue playing experiences like Gears of War or Halo.