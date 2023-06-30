As reported on Reddit, in fact, it seems that some of the miniatures of the Trophies of the original game have been slightly retouched, for no apparent reason. For example, in the image below we can see that the “A Wild Soul” achievement has undergone some minor changes. The icon design has remained essentially the same, but now appears less faded.

Rumors about a possible are intensifying remastered version Of Red Dead Redemption especially now that some users discovered it a few hours ago Trophy icons have been updated on the Rockstar Games Social Club.

Is Rockstar about to release a remastered version of Red Dead Redemption?

By themselves, these changes wouldn’t cause a stir were it not just a few days ago the South Korean classification agency has added a new version of Red Dead Redemption to its database, thus fueling the hopes of fans for a remastered version of the game for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. In short, perhaps these trophy icons with a redone look are somehow connected to a re-release for current platforms.

Launched in the now distant 2010, Red Dead Redemption is one of the most popular games among those made by Rockstar Games. However, the game remained confined to PS3 and Xbox 360, therefore a remaster for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC would certainly be very popular with fans, as currently the only way to play it is through the backwards compatibility of Xbox consoles, using an old PS3 or via emulation.

At this point we just have to wait for official news from Rockstar Games to find out if all these clues will actually lead to a remaster of Red Dead Redemption or nothing.