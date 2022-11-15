The exclusivity of call of duty remains a controversial topic. While Xbox has mentioned on multiple occasions that Activision’s series will still be coming to PlayStation consoles in the future, many have questioned this promise. Now, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, has reaffirmed once that Call of Duty will continue to come to its competitor’s platforms, and is even willing to extend the current multiplatform contract.

In a recent interview with the Decoder podcast, Spencer reaffirmed her commitment to making players happy and they can play Call of Duty on the platform they want. This was what he commented:

“I think this idea of ​​writing a contract that says the word ‘forever’ is a bit silly, but making a longer-term commitment that Sony is comfortable with, [que] the sliders are comfortable, I have no problem with that at all. We believe that Call of Duty will be on PlayStation for as long as players want to play Call of Duty on PlayStation. And that’s not a competitive threat against PlayStation, that’s just a pragmatic way of looking at it. Native Call of Duty on PlayStation, not linked to having to carry Game Pass. It’s the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, it’s doing great on PlayStation, it’s doing great on Xbox, the next game, the next, the next, the next game, the next, the next… native, on the platform, without having to subscribe to Game Pass. Sony doesn’t have to use Game Pass on its platform for that to happen. There is nothing hidden. We want to continue to release Call of Duty on PlayStation, without any kind of weird ‘uh huh, I figured out the problem’.”

Recall that it was revealed in the past that the current contract between Activision and Sony would be honored, and Microsoft was willing to let Call of Duty games be available on PlayStation consoles for a couple of years. While Jim Ryan, CEO of SIE, noted that this offer was not entirely promising, Spencer’s recent statements indicate that this proposal could be extended.

On related issues, it seems that we will have a new Call of Duty in 2023. In the same way, Messi and more footballers will come to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

The issue here, and the reason the public remains skeptical, is that the Activision Blizzard purchase hasn’t materialized yet. In this way, many see this type of message as a way to only win over the public, and once this process comes to an end, change their discourse.

Via: The Verge