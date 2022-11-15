It’s back! Romeo Santos announced a new international tour, which will begin in our country in 2023. On February 10, ‘the King of bachata’ will have an appointment with his loyal fans at the National Stadium. He knows more about the sale of tickets for his long-awaited concert in Lima.

Next, we tell you all the details so you don’t miss this unforgettable show, which will be part of your tour “Romeo Santos formula vol. 3 – the tour”.

When will the ticket presale be?

According to Tropimusic, the production company that brings Romeo Santos to our country, the pre-sale of tickets will begin this November 15 at 10:00 am through the Teleticket platform. These will have a 15% discount on any means of payment.

How much will the Romeo Santos concert tickets cost?

Through social networks, Teleticket announced which areas will be for the Romeo Santos concert and how much each one will cost.

The National Stadium will be divided into six sectors for the ‘Chico de las poesías’ concert. “Solo conmigo”, “El pañuelo” and “Bebo” will be the sectors on the field, while Oriente, Occidente and Tribuna Norte complete the locations.

How to buy tickets for Romeo Santos by Teleticket?

Enter the Teleticket website

Login to your account with your registered email

Click on the poster Romeo Santos Formula vol. 3 The tour

Wait to be assigned a number in the virtual queue

When your turn comes, choose the location you want

Make the respective payment

What surprises will there be at the Romeo Santos concert?

Jano Mejia, the director of the entertainment company that brings Romeo Santos to our country, assured that the event will surpass his previous shows. This is because the concert will have state-of-the-art equipment, in addition to its artistic and musical staff guaranteeing a first-class show.