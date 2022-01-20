“In Italy, the stop of the restrictions should come with 70% of third doses and as soon as the curve begins to go down. If these two conditions are met, a person who is immunized if infected has an extremely mild disease”. These are the words of Professor Andrea Crisanti in Piazzapulita.

“I would not want to confuse the removal of restrictions with the elimination of the measures that must prevent the infected from infecting: if a person in quarantine, he must not be free to walk around. With the 3 doses, the Omicron variant contagion produces a “infection that lasts 3-4 days. In most cases, a person who is positive after 6-7 days is unlikely to get infected. But it can happen. Not forgetting, then, that the term vaccinated does not always coincide with protected”, he says. It is said that we have to live with covid: “If we allow this disease to become endemic, it will gradually affect older people and affect the average life span.”

Do you need a specific vaccine against Omicron? “People vaccinated who become infected with Omicron develop antibodies that are also effective against Delta. It is hoped that this immunity produced by Omicron and the vaccines will protect us. It is useless to think of a targeted vaccination against Omicron, many people will become infected as a result of this variant” .