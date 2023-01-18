During a speech given at the 12th Annual New York Game Awards, Phil Spencerthe head of Microsoft’s Gaming division, lashed out at those companies that divide the players from the developers. On the occasion, Spencer received the Andrew Yoon Memorial Legend Award.

The Microsoft executive reiterated the need for video games to bring joy in a time like this, in which despair is rife throughout the world, and said that it is up to the industry’s leading companies to make sure that gamers get it instead of find other negativity.

Spencer: “Today as authors, as leaders, as world builders, our greatest responsibility is to inspire and invite joy. Each of the hundreds of titles that players now have at their disposal is a calling card for happiness.

Halo, God of War, Vampire Survivors (of which it seems that Spencer is particularly passionate Ed), Peppa Pig; big games, small games, mobile games, indie games – each one is designed to bring joy into our lives, to give us so much joy that people talk about it and share it.

We who are here, all our teams around the world, must do our part to echo the joy. Our authors, who boldly and intentionally show their vision to the world, especially in the current culture of criticism and cancellation. Our players who bravely and intentionally set aside some of their time for our games to rest and reinvigorate their lives.

As industry leaders we are called to have the courage to protect and nurture this collective joy. We are called to incubate these experiences, create them and make them grow.

To seek out and surround ourselves with a multitude of perspectives. To honor our differences between experiences and geographies, and to practice theempathy when we voluntarily listen to others.

We must avoid dividing the players and creators, and instead we must bring them together, as we move forward and amplify the joy together. this is theecho effect of gaming joy.”