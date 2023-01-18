The #SaveSion funding campaign launched last December by They are Motors. The German start-up that had presented the Sono solar panel electric car had appealed to investors and customers to further support the project in need of new funds to get to the production of pre-series specimens. Sono Motors has announced progress in its electric vehicle testing and validation programme, with major steps leading up to pre-series production scheduled for summer 2023. Over 8,000 people have already participated in the ongoing #SaveSion campaign, by making a new reservation for a Zion or by increasing their deposit.

To date, the more than 44,000 Zion reservations include approximately 21,000 private bookings with deposit, approximately 22,000 non-binding B2B pre-orders and over 1,000 new private reservations with deposit commitment made during the #savesion campaign. The Company has therefore already received payment commitments from the community for over 40 million euros, to reduce the funding gap up to the production of pre-series. With this contribution, therefore, Sono Motors is approaching the objective of approximately 100 million euros gross to support the expenses necessary to keep the project from dying out.

“Several thousand supporters have already made this campaign one of the largest in Europe and are sending a clear signal that they want the Sion, an affordable alternative to bulky and expensive e-SUVs – explained Laurin Hahn, CEO and co-founder of Sono Motors – “Furthermore, a climate-friendly mobility revolution in Europe is necessary and desirable. At the same time, we believe the sum of €40m in new bookings sends a strong message to investors and we have received positive feedback since the campaign announcement. We are in ongoing talks with potential investors and are confident that we will meet the target and move forward with the Sion program. We need a final push, more thought leaders to stand up and fight together for this revolution.”

The Sono Sion recently completed handling and suspension comfort tuning and road load data acquisition, and is now undergoing durability testing in Spain. The Sion is being tested at the Applus IDIADA track to complete a cycle of tests in various road conditions, equivalent to 150,000 km of use by a customer. These tests will confirm the vehicle’s structural durability and are part of a program involving 18 vehicles in full configurations being tested in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Italy and Hungary.