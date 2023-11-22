The one between Juve and Inter is an eternal challenge on the pitch and beyond. The two clubs have fought often and willingly even in the transfer market, simply because they are looking for the best talents to gain leadership in Italian football. In the squads available today to Allegri and Inzaghi there are many players who were close to wearing the shirt of their old enemies, the coaches themselves were absolutely not excluded from this round of waltzes. The Italian derby also involves those numerous behind-the-scenes negotiations, dinners and advances which often ended in nothing but nevertheless did their part to narrate the most heartfelt confrontation in the Italy of football.