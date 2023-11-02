News at the helm of the GSK site in Rosia, in the province of Siena. From November 1st Andrea D’Amato took office as the new manager of the plant, a global center of excellence for the production of bacterial vaccines. He succeeds Maria Chiara Amadei who has taken on an important global role within the British company, as head of secondary production for the entire GSK Vaccines network. Graduated in Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Technologies at the University of Bari, D’Amato developed much of his career in the multinational pharmaceutical company Merck, covering roles of increasing responsibility both at the Italian site in Bari and at a global level. In his last experience he led Merck’s Biotech Campus in Switzerland, in Aubonne, which has around a thousand collaborators.

“Holding such a position – declares D’Amato – certainly represents a source of pride. GSK’s mission, that is to research, develop and produce life-saving vaccines for patients all over the world, makes this new professional experience a challenge to say the least stimulating and full of responsibility. The Rosia site, thanks also to the work of my predecessors, in recent years has strengthened its strategic position within the network, through the arrival of key products for the company such as vaccines against Herpes zoster (Shingles) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which are now produced here. Without obviously forgetting our commitment against meningococcal meningitis, for which we are a world-class hub thanks to synergies with the Siena Research Center which allow us to effectively cover the entire life cycle of the vaccine, from research to production up to distribution to patients”.

“Here – adds D’Amato – there are all the ingredients to do well and further strengthen the role and centrality of the site in the near future. The right skills, a stimulating and cutting-edge environment, important investments that are arriving to strengthen the our infrastructures and production lines. The future prospects are encouraging, the challenges we face are many, but I am sure that together with all our people, regardless of the role held in the company, we will be able to achieve our objectives. For my part, I do not see It’s time to start this journey, putting all my enthusiasm, utmost humility and desire to do well into it.” GSK’s Siena hub is a point of reference in the global vaccine landscape. The two sites in Siena and Rosia constitute a single entity which employs a total of over 2,500 collaborators from all over the world. This reality covers all phases of the development of a vaccine, developing numerous strategic projects over the years, with a particular focus on bacterial vaccines. The GSK Vaccines Institute for Global Health (GVGH) is also present in Siena, the only GSK Institute that develops vaccines against infectious diseases that most affect the poorest communities on the planet.