After renewing with Aston Martin, Felipe Drugovich will continue in his role as reserve driver for the British team in 2024. As a test driver, the Brazilian drove the AMR23 in tests in Bahrain at the beginning of the year, when he replaced the injured Lance Stroll.

Furthermore, to comply with the regulation which requires each team to field a rookie in at least two free practice sessions during the season, the Silverstone team chose Drugovich. The Brazilian has in fact already taken part in an FP1 session during the weekend of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, riding on Lance Stroll’s AMR23.

Along with the announcement of the renewal for 2024 as a reserve, Aston Martin also confirmed that Drugovich will replace Fernando Alonso in FP1 of the last round of the championship in Abu Dhabi, where he will also run for the end-of-year tests.

The Silverstone team said Drugovich has already completed 20 simulator days and more than 6000km driving the AMR21, AMR22 and AMR23 as part of his duties as a reserve driver. The Brazilian also had offers in other categories for 2024, including a Formula E steering wheel, but declined, deciding to maintain his role in Formula 1.

“I am really proud to continue working with Aston Martin for a second season. This year I learned a lot, not only on the track, but also by working with the engineers in the simulator and thanks to the development program designed for me,” said Drugovich .

“I am proud of the contribution I have been able to make and I am happy to have contributed to the development of the AMR23. My focus now shifts to preparing for the next FP1 session in Abu Dhabi – I can’t wait to drive the AMR23 again – and about the work I will do with the engineers over the winter to prepare for 2024.”

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin F1 Team

Team principal Mike Krack said the Brazilian has done a good job for the team so far: “He is a familiar face within the team, understands the particular demands of the role and has a huge work ethic,” said Krack .

“And he demonstrated his speed and experience after substituting admirably for the injured Lance Stroll during pre-season testing in Bahrain. Every time he gets behind the wheel, we clearly see the strength of his contribution. His pace, his feedback and his commitment are extremely valuable to our engineers.”

“We look forward to him ending his season on a high note with another opportunity to drive the AMR23 during FP1 at the Abu Dhabi GP. We look forward to another productive season together next year.”