Ipsen, a biopharmaceutical company with consolidated experience in oncology and neuroscience, announces its entry into the area of ​​rare diseases on the eve of the World Day dedicated to these pathologies. “Building on the experience and skills acquired over decades, Ipsen constantly works to improve the conditions of people with complex diseases and limited therapeutic options in oncology and neuroscience. This commitment today also extends to rare liver diseases. 2023, through the acquisition of Albireo, a leading developer of bile acid modulators, Ipsen introduced odevixibat*, the first approved treatment against progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (Pfic), a spectrum of genetic diseases that causes severe alterations in transport of bile and which globally affects 1 in 50,000-100,000 children”, underlines a company note.

“From today, Ipsen officially marks its commitment to the world of rare diseases – underlines Patrizia Olivari, president and CEO of Ipsen – Our ambition is to bring therapeutic innovations that can change the history of the disease. We are proud to be able to say 'Ipsen for people with rare diseases. We are here.”