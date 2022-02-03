Yaounde (AFP)

The Egyptian team reached the final of the African Nations Cup by defeating hosts Cameroon 3-1 on penalties, after the end of the original and extra time in a goalless draw at the Olympi Stadium in the capital Yaounde, to set up a date with Senegal.

The goalkeeper of the “Pharaohs”, Mohamed Abu Jabal, stopped two penalty kicks, to avenge Egypt from Cameroon, which deprived it of its eighth title when it beat it in the 2017 final in Gabon, to continue the Egyptian journey in search of the “eighth star” against Senegal for the title next Sunday evening.